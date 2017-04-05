Cleveland Indians – 4

Texas Rangers – 3

Short and Sweet:

The Indians offense picked up right where they left off when Carlos Santana led off with a solo homerun off Rangers starter Martin Perez. The scoring continued in the bottom half of the 2nd when Perez left his fastball belt high and gave up three consecutive hits. Austin Jackson singled on a sharp ground ball to center field, scoring Brandon Guyer who singled to center before him. Carlos Santana then singled home Yan Gomes on a sharp single to center.

The Indians had base-runners for the first three innings of tonight’s contest. They nearly knocked Perez out of the game in the third when the Indians got their first two runners on base but Jose Ramirez grounded into a double play.

The defense also played a key role as both Brandon Guyer and Ramirez showed stellar range, catching balls where they had to demonstrate full extension to make catches on their glove sides.

This exciting regular season contest was topped off with a heart-pounding bottom of the ninth in which the Rangers had the tying run on second base with no outs.

Cody Allen was simply being coy as he was trying to replicate that familiar feeling from the postseason.

#TribeTopThree

3) Cookie Carrasco. A stellar performance from a guy who had a “rocky” spring. He only allowed two earned-runs and struck out seven against a good Rangers offense.

2) Michael Brantley. I will include him our #TribeTopThree in the entire month of April because of the obstacles he’s had to overcome to get to this point. Those obstacles are well documented. He did contribute with an RBI single to left which scored Austin Jackson. This made the score 4-2 in the 7th inning.

1) Cody Allen. It’s only game two of the regular season, but it felt deeper than that. What gave us that feel was Allen and memories of Game 3 of the ALDS when he brought the team nearly to the brink. Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli started the inning with a double but the closer preceded to strike out the side to give the Indians first series win of the season. Allen struck out Rougned Odor, Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo to end the game. He now has six strikeouts in two innings of work on the season.