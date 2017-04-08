Indians 3

D-Backs 7

Short and Sweet

In the mid to late 1990’s, the Indians boasted an offense that made it difficult to turn away from your television while the team was at bat. For the first time since, the 2017 Tribe has a similar ring.

You simply do not want to look away.

That ring continued in game 4 as the bats rallied to begin the game to get off to a fast start, something they did not do against the Rangers. The offense started when Frankie Lindor his a solo shot to right, picking up where he left off in Arlington. It was Lindor’s third home-run in a four-inning stretch.

However, all good things must end.

The D-Backs came roaring back with a five-run 5th inning which included four straight two-out RBI hits. The key hit was a Paul Goldschmidt two-run double in which he hit halfway up the center-field wall.

The Tribe offense only had one hit from the 3rd inning until the 8th.

#TribeTopThree

3. Tyler Naquin. The sophomore sensation added two hits on the night including his first double on the season. He’s now hitting .444 (4-9).

2. Frankie Lindor. Stud. He belted a solo home-run to put the Tribe on top, 1-0 in the top of the first inning. He now has two home-runs against right-handed pitchers on the season.

1. Carlos Santana. It’s simple. He does whatever it takes to help the Indians win ball games. When they are in a National League Park like tonight, it require Santana to play the outfield. In game one of a three game series, Terry Francona penciled Santana to play right-field; the first time patrolling the position in his regular season career. On top of playing a new position, he accounted for two of the three Indians RBI’s on the night. He has successfully hit in the first four games on the young season.

On Deck: Trevor Bauer returns to face the organization that drafted, then traded, him. He’ll be motivated to prove his doubters wrong on both sides of the fence. For Indians fans, the question will be: Can he rebound from another disappointing season?