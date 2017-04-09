D-Backs 11

Indians 1

Short But Sweet

Trevor Bauer, looking to bounce back from a subpar 2016, did not allow a run through his first four innings of work. However, much like 2016, the wheels fell off and they did quickly. He allowed one run in the fifth when Jeff Mathis grounded into a double play, scoring Brandon Drury from third.

The proverbial wheels got momentum in the 6th when David Peralta hit a solo home-run to make the score 2-1 D-Backs. Yasmany Tomas later tripled to center-field, scoring Paul Goldschmidt.

Bauer was lifted for Bryan Shaw and he preceded to allow two more runs.

The buzzsaw continued after that as Indians pitchers allowed 10 runs after the 6th inning.

Yikes.

#TribeTopThree

3. Trevor Bauer (18% of Twitter vote) A strong start for Bauer, he held the D-Backs scoreless through 4 innings before the wheels came off.

2. Michael Brantley. (18% of Twitter vote) He continues to impress me. For a guy who missed all of 2016, he is swinging the bat with authority. He finished the night 1-3 with an RBI single in the 4th inning, scoring Carlos Santana.

1. Yandy Diaz. (54% of Twitter vote) The rookie sensation showed fantastic glove work; including very good range to his left while fielding a ground-ball. He also added a hit in the 11-1 defeat.