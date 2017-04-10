Short And Sweet

The Indians did not play as poorly in this three game series as it may seem. Granted, a sweep is a sweep and the Indians will need to bounce back on Tuesday to avoid their first four game losing streak since 2015.

Like Bauer the night before, starter Corey Kluber did not give up any runs for the first few frames; holding the Diamondbacks scoreless through three. In the fourth, he gave up a pair of runs; one on a single and the other on a throwing error from catcher Yan Gomes. It ended up being a costly error as the Indians lost by one.

#TribeTopThree

3. Abraham Almonte. Unfortunately, he’ll be the odd man out when Lonnie Chisenhall comes off the DL. However, he continues to show his advanced approach to hitting at the Major League Level. As a pinch hitter for the pitchers spot he added a crucial single and RBI that pulled the team to within one in the 8th inning.

2. Frankie Lindor. Lindor left three men on base and struck out in two key situations, but hey, it was a three game sweep so why not give him a spot on our #TribeTopThree. In all seriousness, he did have a hit on the day, starting a new streak in “Beat The Streak” for me.

1. Corey Kluber. He was very efficient this afternoon, as he only had 65 pitchers when entering the 5th inning. Even though he took the loss, he struck out four in six innings while only giving up walk. He also added a hit offensively.