Chicago White Sox: 2

Cleveland Indians: 1



Short and Sweet

In a game featuring great pitching, Danny Salazar was dealing in his 6 innings of work and he established a career-high 11Ks. Only a two-run blemish in the second inning tarnished his start when he gave up a walk, ground-rule double and then an RBI single by Matt Davidson to score two runs to make it 2-0 Chicago.

Unfortunately, the Tribe’s bats were pretty much silent for the night mustering only three hits. The Indians scored in the eighth after Carlos Santana got an infield single, then Franciso Lindor doubled. Michael Brantley had an RBI groundout. Edwin Encarnacion then struck out and Jose Ramirez grounded out to end the scoring threat.

White Sox starter Derek Holland gave up only one hit in six innings although he did walk four batters, but he was able to prevent any scoring.

Tribe Top Three

3. Tribe bullpen – RP

The Tribe bullpen kept the team in the game by hurling three scoreless innings. Boone Logan pitched 0.2 innings, Dan Otero logged 1.1 innings and Zack McAllister finished it up with a perfect ninth inning.

2. Danny Salazar – SP

Salazar was magnificent tonight giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out 11 hitters. Other than his momentary lapse in the second inning, Salazar gave the White Sox hitters fits as he spun his breaking ball and fastball to with impressive success.

1. Francisco Lindor – SS

Lindor continues to swing a hot bat this season finishing the game 2-for-4 with two doubles including one off the left field wall in the bottom of the eighth.

Honorable Mention

Jose Ramirez at second base made a great stop on a hard hit grounder to his left in the 8th.

Carlos Santana showed nice range and made a great play on a grounder to his right in the 5th inning but Salazar dropped the ball.

Tribe Time Tomorrow: The Indians and White Sox will finish the three-game series at Progressive Field tomorrow at 6:10 PM in Cleveland. Josh Tomlin will make his second start of 2017 going against Miguel Gonzalez.