Cleveland -4

Rays -3

Short and Sweet:



After a slow start for both teams offensively the first time through the lineups, the Rays were able to strike first in the bottom of the third. Corey Kluber gave up a few singles and a run, but the lead did not last long for Tampa. In the top of the fourth it was the Indians’ offense turn to wake up as back to back doubles from Bruce and Santana helped to put two runs on the board. Bruce is 5 for 10 with 3 RBI since joining the Tribe, and has proven to be the offensive weapon they were hoping for when he was brought in via trade this week. Jason Kipnis made his return for the Tribe as a pinch hitter with two on in the top of the seventh with the game tied at three, but popped out to the second baseman. Francisco Lindor had a two out hit to right, but Carlos Santana was out by a mile trying to score from second which ended the inning and the Indians’ threat. Austin Jackson came through for the Tribe in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to give the Indians a 4-3 lead. Brian Shaw came in to take over for Kluber who ended up with 4H, 3R, and 9K in 7IP for another great performance, and then Cody Allen finished things up for the save.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians are playing a single makeup game from 8/2 in Boston tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:05 at Fenway with Trevor Bauer (9-8, 5.25 ERA) taking the mound for the Indians, and Doug Fister (1-5 5.18 ERA) for the Red Sox.