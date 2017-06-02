Cleveland (28-25) – 0

Kansas City (23-30) – 4



Short and Sweet:



It was short, but not so sweet for the Indians. They had a base runner in each of the first six innings but none the last three. They had the leadoff man on in four of the first six innings but Royals starter Jason Vargas induced four ground ball double plays in the game to offset those base runners. He retired the last nine in order

The Indians best threats came when they had runners at the corners in the first with one out and than Yan Gomes‘ one out double in the fifth.

Josh Tomlin continued to his string of great starts by allowing three runs in 7 1/3 innings. Terry Francona probably should have let Tomlin’s night end after the seventh but even though he allowed another run in the eighth, it really didn’t matter. A wild pitch in the sixth inning and an infield single hit by Lorenzo Cain about 23 feet allowed Alcides Escobar to score the only run that mattered. Whit Merrifield doubled in a run in the seventh and a Michael Moustakas homer in the seventh further tainted Tomlin’s good night. Eric Hosmer doubled in a run off of Zach McAllister for good, frustrating measure.

Meanwhile, Vargas needed just 103 pitches to shutdown the Indians in nine innings. It’s his second win in three starts vs. the Indians this year and has allowed two runs in 20 2/3 innings vs. them.

Tribe Top Three:



Josh Tomlin 7 1/3 IP, 3ER, 5K (50% of Twitter vote): The Little Cowboy gave the Indians every chance to win and even up to the point when Francona sent him back out for the eighth. He’s allowed eight runs in his last 22 2/3 innings of work and just four in his last 16 1/3 vs. KC. He’s thrown 23 1/3 innings vs. KC this year and allowed five runs.

Brantley 3-4 (29%): A day after seeing his 14 game hitting streak come to an end, Brantley responded with three singles. He seemed to have the best approach vs. Vargas, swinging early. He had singles on the first and second pitch of his at bats and then the fifth in with his third.

Edwin extends hitting streak to 11: He singled in his first at bat of the game and didn’t swing and miss at a pitch all night, showing more signs of starting to get locked in. Hopefully with some serious hot stretches of power in games where the rest of the offense struggles to get big hits.

Honorable Mention:



Yan Gomes 2B (7%): Gomes’ one out double was one of just two times the Indians had a runner in scoring position on the night.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians send Carlos Carrasco (5-2, 2.89) to the hill to try and take game two of this series against the struggling Jason Hammel (1-6, 6.18) of the Royals at 2:15 p.m. EST.

