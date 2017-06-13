Cleveland – 5

Los Angeles (NL) – 7



Short and Sweet:



Trevor Bauer allowed a two out, two-run home run to Yasiel Puig in the second inning but buckled down quickly after with the pressure of the Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw pitching in the top halves of the innings for the Dodgers. He didn’t allow a run through his final 2 2/3 innings of work and gave the Indians a chance to get back into the game.

Michael Brantley came up with a much needed two out RBI single to not waste Daniel Robertson‘s leadoff double. Roberto Perez hit a laser HR to left field in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game 2-2 after Bauer held serve.

He ran into trouble in the sixth and loaded the bases after climbing over 100 pitchers. Terry Francona left him out there to earn his way out of the jam but once the bases were loaded, Francona called on the grim reaper, Andrew Miller. He struck out Yasiel Puig on three pitches. At 4.19, it was the largest leverage index of the entire game.

Unfortunately, Miller allowed his first home run of 2017 and his first since David Ross‘ solo HR in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series (that was hard to have to relive by writing). Lefty Cody Bellinger hit it, making him the first left handed hitter to homer off of Miller since Joe Mauer last year. It added 25.6% win expectancy for the Dodgers.

They added another run off of a fielders choice when Jason Kipnis throw bounced in the dirt on a hopeful double play turn in the eighth, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead before Bellinger decided he was just going to continue to commit left on left crime by hammering a 3-run homer in the ninth off of Boone Logan after Dan Otero allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning and Francona gave him the quick hook.

The Indians showed a lot of fight after going down 7-2 in the ninth. Bradley Zimmer singled and Lonnie Chisenhall reached on a dropped third strike that would have ended the game and Daniel Robertson came up with his first career homer, prompting Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts to bring Kenley Jansen in to get Jason Kipnis out to end th game.

Tribe Top Three:



1. Trevor Bauer (45% of Twitter vote): Bauer pitched 5 2/3 innings, walking three and only striking out five but didn’t let the two out homer in the second to Puig get to him and gave the Indians every chance.

2. Roberto Perez (33%): Perez added a huge HR off Kershaw to tie the game at 2-2 and gave Perez a team high 0.87 Win Probability Added for the game.

Per @statcast, Roberto Perez's homer off Clayton Kershaw had 110-mph exit velo. Second-hardest HR off the Dodgers ace in the past 3 seasons. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 14, 2017

3. Daniel Robertson (2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI): Robertson wasn’t in the poll but he got the scoring going with a leadoff double and scored on Brantley’s single and then made things a little interesting with his first career homer in the ninth making it 7-5. Walkie-talkie as he’s called, continues to be a spark plug.

Honorable Mention:



Jason Kipnis (21%): 2-4, RBI

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Instead of Kluber/Kershaw, the Indians get Corey Kluber (5-2, 4.38) against former AL Central foe, Brandon McCarthy (5-3, 3.28) at 7:10 p.m.

