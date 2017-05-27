Cleveland (24-22) – 4

Kansas City (20-27) – 6



Short and Sweet:



It started out great with Jose Ramirez breaking out of an 0-for-10 slump with a mammoth solo HR to right field to give the Tribe a 1-0 lead in the second. The Indians capitalized on a few Ian Kennedy walks with Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley driving in runs with RBI singles. The Indians plated three in the third thanks to a fielders choice and had a 4-0 lead over the Royals early and Mike Clevinger showing the same dominant form to that point.

Then the Royals put some good wood on a few of Clevinger’s pitches but it was Eric Hosmer‘s infield squib hit that started the Royals rally. Brandon Moss, he he formerly was reportedly “spooked” by hitting at Progressive Field, socked a three run homer in the fourth inning on a decent enough pitch but low and in to a lefty doesn’t always wind up too good.

Michael Moustakas came back and hammered a batting practice pitch to right field to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth.

Boone Logan and Bryan Shaw held down the fort but an error by Lindor in the top of the eighth allowed a first and third situation with one out and Andrew Miller on the hook. Miller allowed a double to left field to Jorge Bonafacio to give the Royals the 6-4 lead and never looked back. They had two runners on in the eighth inning but Santana flew out and Encarnacion struck out.

Tribe Top Three:



#1 Ramirez Solo HR (70% of twitter vote): Jose snapped out of an 0-for-10 slump with a 417 ft blast.

#2 Lindor RBI single (20%): Lindor made it a 2-0 Indians lead with this one out RBI single in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

#3 Clevinger 5IP, 4ER, 6K, 1BB (10% of vote): He was mostly unhittable up until the fourth inning when Moss clubbed what looked like a pretty good pitch. His worst offering was that changeup to Moustakas,, a 389 foot homer. The good news is that Clevinger only walked one batter. But was it his last start in the majors for the forseeable future?

Honorable Mention:



Brantley RBI single: Brantley just missed a homer following up Lindor’s single in the third with an RBI hit of his own. Nobody voted for Dr. Smooth tonight on the poll but it also extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The Indians are the only team in the majors this year with two players who have 10 game hitting streaks.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Danny Salazar (3-4, 5.55) will try to followup a decent last start against Jason Vargas (5-3, 2.30) who has been dominant outside of facing the Yankees twice this year.



Rehab: Corey Kluber threw five scoreless innings at AA Akron while throwing 47 pitches and striking out one.