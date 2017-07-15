Cleveland (47-40) – 0

Oakland (39-50) – 5



Short and Sweet:



While you were sleeping, so was the Indians offense. I won’t bore you with the old “offense still on All-Star break” bad jokes and puns. The Indians had three hits, had a runner on second base just once against the A’s Sonny Gray.

Maybe the Indians got excited thinking they weren’t going to face Sonny Gray as a Chicago radio personality reported Gray was scratched before the start as his name continues to surface in trade rumors.

So Sonny Gray has just been scratched from tonight's start against the Cleveland Indians. Hmmm. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 15, 2017

Gray did pitch for the A’s against the Indians much to their dismay. If Gray was auditioning for a trade then he earned high marks, allowing just two hits, a walk and struck out five in six innings throwing exactly 100 pitches.

Carlos Carrasco pitched fairly well despite allowing five runs. He allowed an RBI triple, a sac fly, two homers and then Nick Goody uncorked a wild pitch to allow his fifth run to score. Cookie walked two and struck out 10. He allowed six hits and four were smoked (including the sac fly). Otherwise the Athletics didn’t make a ton of contact as Carrasco got 19 swinging strikes and held the A’s to an average exit velocity of 88.9 on the night.

Matt Joyce tripled in Rajai Davis, Marcus Semien had the sac fly, Davis later homered and so did Yonder Alonso. That was it. Francisco Lindor‘s two-out single in the third inning put Bradley Zimmer at second in the third inning. Michael Brantley couldn’t come up with the two-out RBI and that was the Indians only true scoring threat on the night.

The silver lining? The rest of the entire AL Central lost Friday, so the Indians didn’t lose any ground in the division. Oh, and we got confirmation that Boone Logan still exists. He walked the only batter he faced in his first outing since July 2nd.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Nick Goody (46% of Twitter vote): Goody went a perfect 2/3 IP but also threw a wild pitch that allowed a Carrasco run to score. But the lack of choices here tonight makes him third.

2. Carrasco (46%): Carrasco struck out 10, walked two and only allowed six hits. But the A’s made them count and he was saddled with a somewhat hard luck loss.

1. Zach McAllister (86%): He struck out two in a perfect inning of work.

Honorable Mention:



Yan Gomes (8%): He hit a hanging breaking ball for a two out single in the seventh.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



Corey Kluber (7-3, 2.80) goes for the Indians and the A’s counter with Paul Blackburn (1-0, 0.66) at 9:05 EST.

