Cleveland – 2

San Diego – 6



Short and Sweet:



Trevor Bauer was up and down early after striking out two of three in the first inning and then walked the tightrope in the second inning with one out and the bases loaded.

Francisco Lindor seemed to snap out his funk, hammering a double (101 mph), a ground ball single (95.8) and a double that skipped off of Padres starter Luis Perdomo (102 mph). The two doubles drove in runs and all three hits were back up the middle and with pretty good authority, which is a welcome sign from the now 2-time All-Star.

Lindor’s two hits with runners in scoring position was two of their four in 15 chances on the night, once again struggling to get the big hit. For the series already they are 4-25. Brantley had a single off of Perdomo with Lindor at second and could not score on the infield hit. Yan Gomes had a single in the eighth but Jose Ramirez was thrown out at the plate to end the inning to end that threat.

The Indians took the lead in the third and Bauer gave up a two-out single in the fourth to make it 1-1. The Padres plated two thanks to a triple in the fifth and one was unearned despite a 109.2 mph liner going off of Lindor’s glove from the bat of Hunter Renfroe.

Three straight hitters reached with hits in the sixth off of Bauer leading to another run. Nick Goody bailed them out before allowing a double in the seventh and Zach McAllister helped make sure the game was out of reach by allowing a two-run homer to Corey Spangenberg to make it 6-2.

Tribe Top Three:



Let's get tonight's frustrating #TribeTopThree poll @BurningRiverBB going now and hopefully it will change. — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) July 6, 2017

3. Gonzalez: He finished 2-4 with two runs scored but also left two runners in scoring position and stuck out twice. He made a nice defensive play at second ranging into short right field. He’s proven productive when used in spots and remains a great bench option.

2. Almonte: Welcome back, Abe. He notched three hits in four at bats as the DH. His at bats were fairly good and he even singled vs. a LHP as he usually struggles as a right handed hitter. He did strikeout in the eighth with Ramirez on second base.

1. Lindor: Welcome back, Francisco! In another frustrating loss, his performance was a silver lining as the Indians need him to get it going again. He finished 3-5 with two doubles, a single and drove in both runs.

His spray chat on the night.

Honorable Mention:



Bauer: He allowed three earned runs – even though the fourth came off of a 109.2 mph liner off of Lindor’s glove that was scored and error. He struck out seven and walked two in 5+ innings. The issue with Bauer tonight was his curveball. Just 15 of 34 were strikes and he didn’t get one swing and miss on it. Nine were called strikes and four were put in play. The four that were put in play? For an average of 98.3 exit velocity. That’s usually Bauer’s best pitch and for it to be the pitch hit hardest on the night by a wide margin is usually a bad sign.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:



The Indians will send Josh Tomlin (4-9, 6.17) to the mound to try to salvage a game in this series as the Padres go with Dinelson Lamet (3-2, 5.35) to try to earn the sweep of the Indians in Cleveland at 7:10 p.m. EST.

