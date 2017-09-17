Cleveland -3

Kansas City -2

Short and Sweet:



It has been a pitchers duel so far in Cleveland as there have been no hits allowed by either team in two and a half innings of play. Giovanny Urshela reaches on a fielding error in the bottom of the third but Frankie Lindor lines out to end the frame still scoreless. Austin Jackson reaches on another error by the Royals defense in the fourth as either teams looks to draw first blood in the rubber game. Edwin Encarnacion does just that by hitting another home run in consecutive games and puts the Tribe ahead 2-0. Corey Kluber already has seven strikeouts in just five innings of work as his case for Cy Young continues to gain momentum if the score holds up this way.

Eric Hosmer begins the seventh with a base hit as that is just the second hit for Kansas City this afternoon. Urshela extends the lead to 3-0 as Greg Allen scores on a force out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kluber is tossing a three hit shutout paired with nine Ks and zero walks in seven innings as well. Bryan Shaw comes on in relief of Mr. Cy Young but gives up back to back singles and Tyler Olson is called upon to relieve Shaw. Brandon Moss brings home a run on an RBI base knock and the lead is trimmed to 3-2 in the eighth. Kansas City gets two men on in the top of the ninth but will leave them both stranded as the Indians hold on to win the close contest.

Tribe Top Three:



3. Austin Jackson- no votes

1-4 with a run scored in the game.

2. Greg Allen- no votes

came on as a pinch hitter and scored a run himself without recording a hit.

1. Corey Kluber- 80% of vote

The Cy Young presumed winner gets AL leadign 17th win only giving up three hits and nine strikeouts.

Honorable Mention:



Edwin Encarnacion- hit his thirty sixth homer of the year as the Tribe take the series over KC.

Tribe Time Tomorrow:

The Tribe have a scheduled day off tomorrow as they hit the West Coast starting on Tuesday as they face a wild card hopeful in the Angels.