The player who gave Indians fans arguably the greatest World Series moment in club history is returning in hopes to help write the final chapter of his postseason story.

Veteran outfielder Rajai Davis has signed a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training with the Tribe.

“We’re getting the band back together” said Indians general manager Mike Chernoff as reported by Jordan Bastian of MLB.com

Davis was an important part of the Indians attack in 2016, batting .249 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs while stealing an American League-leading 43 bases in 134 games. The 37-year-old Davis hit .235 with five homers and 20 RBIs while swiping 29 bases with the Athletics and Red Sox in 2017.

With Davis in camp, the Indians have a familiar face that adds much needed depth to a thin outfield corps. In all likely hood, he will compete with Melvin Upton Jr as a platoon option in centerfield. Bradley Zimmer’s offensive struggles coupled with his .243/.300/.324 and .081 isolated slugging against southpaws in his rookie campaign made this signing necessary precautionary move.

Additionally, it gives the Indians flexibility on the base paths late in innings.

The Indians, who were ranked in the middle of the pack in stolen bases with 88 last season, will have a stolen base threat off the bench if they elect to keep Davis to start the season.