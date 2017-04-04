Go to see the Lynchburg Hillcats early and go to see them often. In particular, make sure to watch every fifth day.

SP Triston McKenzie

If I lived in Lynchburg, I’d be planning my summer around when I could watch McKenzie pitch. He won’t be 20 until August and posted a stupid, stupid 32.3 K-BB ratio in his first exposure to full season ball in Lake County. Despite the fact that he made just 15 starts last year between short season Mahoning Valley and Low-A Lake County, the Indians are pushing the extremely mature, poised and talented pitcher to Advanced-A.

McKenzie locates his fastball in the low-mid 90s, has an advanced curveball and change-up and throws all three for strikes. He might hit some bumps along the Carolina League route which can produce some volatility with just eight teams, but he could easily pitch well enough to go to AA in the second half.

LHP Thomas Pannone

Pannone will be 23 in April and should be in AA already. The Indians pitching depth at AAA had a trickle down effect here. Pannone is a lefty who can hi 93-94 with his fastball and has a decent curve and change. His command is solid at times, but could improve. He’s a nice compliment next to McKenzie and should perform well at Lynchburg given his age.

RHP Matt Esparza

Esparza is a little like a right handed Pannone. He’ll be 23 later in the season but hits in the low-mid 90’s with his fastball and has two other interesting offerings. He gets more swings and misses than Pannone, but has back-end starter potential and should make this pitching staff a good one.

OF Andrew Calica

The Indians sent all their 23 year olds to Lynchburg for the summer, apparently. Calica at 22, tore up Short Season ball last year as he should have. He posted BB and K-rates in the 9% range and hit the heck out of the ball. He struck out A LOT more in Lake County in a very small sample size. For age’s sake, he had to skip over Low-A Lake County, but he’s an interesting college hitter who could one day serve as a fourth outfielder with a solid contact rate. He should hit some and be fun to watch in Lynchburg.

OF Ka’ai Tom

I think Tom might be the best player on this team. He turns 23 in May (see, I told you all 23 year olds are here!) and the Hawaiian native makes good contact, runs the bases well, plays full speed in all three outfield spots and even has a little pop. He seems like a fourth outfielder type because he does a few things pretty well but nothing great, but his all-out style of play is fun to watch and he’s just talented.

SS Willi Castro

The 20-year old (hey, someone under 23 again!) flashes a solid glove and has the frame of a middle infielder who has the potential to hit more than he did at 19 in the Low-A circuit. He puts the ball in play fairly well, avoiding too many strikeouts but also not walking much. He also has some speed too and could currently be their best shortstop prospect.

OF Connor Marabell

Marabell just turned 23 (you thought I was exaggerating, didn’t you?) and was robbed of a Midwest League All-Star spot last season. He hit .311 and posted an .850 OPS and played center and right field pretty well. He could wind up being another Jordan Smith– a guy who looks like he can handle the bat well, plays a solid outfield but is more of a fourth-outfielder upside type. Regardless of that possible future, he should fair pretty well in Lynchburg.

2017 Lynchburg Hillcats Roster