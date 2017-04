From the backfields far, far away, our fearless leader Joe Coblitz and sidekick Justin Lada bring you Episode VII at a time when the Indians are playing OK, but not great, better than they were. Discussed are Yan Gomes voodoo luck and how the rest of the offense is coming along before moving on to the minor leagues. They bring hope for the future in the way of prospects that could help the Tribe in the near future, far away and names who will never be heard from again.