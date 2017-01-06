According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Cavaliers are making a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to add sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the roster. This move is coming at a very important time for the Cavs as they have been getting hit with sickness and injuries the past couple of weeks.

First, JR Smith went down with a broken thumb that will probably require him to sit out a minimum of 12 weeks after surgery. Then Kyrie Irving tweaked his hamstring and Kevin Love got food poisoning. This string of bad luck coupled with the dead roster spots of Mo Williams and Chris Andersen has really left the Cavs struggling for able-bodied players.

What does Kyle Korver bring to the table?

Adding Kyle Korver to the roster is an instant upgrade, especially to the offense. For his career, he is shooting right around 43% from behind the arc, and any time you add a deadly shooter like that to a lineup with LeBron and Kyrie, his looks will probably only get better.

This is one of the best moves the Cavs could have made at this point because of the hole in the starting lineup at the shooting guard position. Although Kyle Korver is a decent defender, he will be a definite downgrade from Smith at that end of the floor. I would imagine that Kyle Korver was brought in to start immediately in Smith’s absence with DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert backing him up or filling in for him when more defense is needed.

His offensive skill set is a perfect match for what the Cavs need with their first group. He shoots the three ball about 5.5% better than JR over their careers, and is less prone to the extended cold streaks that JR sometimes suffers from. He will probably be relegated back to the bench when Smith returns because of Smith’s superior defensive abilities, but he will still contribute as a great backup and provides insurance in case Smith isn’t able to come back at full strength.

Putting Korver on the floor in lineups that include Kevin Love and/or Channing Frye could really create problems for opposing defenses. They will have to choose whether to help off of those guys when Kyrie or LeBron drives and risk giving up wide-open looks to sharpshooters, or they can let Kyrie or LeBron take their defender to the hole without extra help to stop them. Both options seem pretty bleak for opposing coaches. They will probably lose a lot of sleep game-planning on how to stop this offensive attack.

What will the Cavs lose in the trade?

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Wojnarowski, the Cavs will be giving up a 2019 first-round pick and Mike Dunleavy, Jr. to acquire Korver. Windhorst has also said that Mo Williams may be included in the deal as well. Either way the Cavs are a big winner in the deal. They are getting exactly what they need without giving up any valuable assets.

Mike Dunleavy, Jr. has not been playing very much and has been largely ineffective when on the floor, so Korver is a huge upgrade over him. The Cavs are also going to be in contention for the foreseeable future, so their picks will be late in the first round and most likely not going to contribute to the team anyways.

As you can see, the Cavs really are not losing anything important. It will be interesting to see if the Cavs were able to dump Mo Williams in the trade as well because that would free up a roster spot for them to sign a veteran free agent such as Mario Chalmers to serve as backup point guard.

Other Upgrades?

If the trade happens this way, it would also allow the Cavs to keep the trade exception they got in the Anderson Varejao trade to help upgrade the roster at backup point guard or add a backup post presence. Both of those are still needs that will have to be addressed before another NBA Finals run. The Cavs GM, David Griffin, is continuing to find ways to fill the Cavs holes without giving up valuable assets in return.