Danny (we need to work on a nickname for him), Buckets, and Goofball return to discuss the Cavaliers’ Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers. They discuss whether or not the Cavaliers have attempted to flip the switch, the Pacers, the greatness of Paul George, and late-season Cavaliers issues, among many other unscripted things. This was a fun podcast–you should listen.

