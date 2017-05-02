Ben, Danny, and Jared discuss the Cavaliers’ Game 1 victory over the Toronto Raptors. They discuss how much chance the Raptors truly have in this series (hint: not a lot), possible Raptors counters for Game 2, and Dahntay Jones’ puzzling ejection after 3 games of play. They then transition to a discussion of why Richard Jefferson was a healthy scratch from the Game 2 lineup and how long the Cavaliers can and should depend on the services of Channing Frye.

Finally, to close the comments, they talk about the Warriors, their upcoming series with Utah, and how Steve Kerr’s playoff absence might or might not affect them.