In this basketball installment of Burning River Radio, Ben and Danny discuss the Cavaliers and their recent success. They discuss the Cavaliers’ big win in DC, what other teams have the opportunity to stack up at the Cavs, the addition of Derrick Williams, other potential pick-ups, and how Kevin Love best serves the Cavaliers.

