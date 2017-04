Ben and Danny return to talk about the Cavaliers’ big win over the Pacers. A lot of interesting things happened, as the Cavaliers beat the Pacers 135-130 in double overtime. Ben and Danny break down everything from the disagreement between LeBron James and Tristan Thompson, how much stock we can take in a win over a lower-seeded potential playoff team, and what this all means for the Cavaliers going forward.

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/brb-10.mp3