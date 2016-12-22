The Cavaliers have one of the more extensive uniform sets in the NBA. They feature seven uniforms on a regular basis this season to go along with an eighth that they will wear Christmas Day against the Warriors at home.

I’ve even set up a convenient chart for the Cavs record by uniform.

And a game by game log of what has been worn.

White

The Cavs have now worn these jerseys seven times on the season, which is more than any other, surpassing the wine threads which have been worn six times. They’ve yet to lose in them, with their closest win coming on November 5th by one point over Philly. As I have said before these are definitely one of the jerseys I’ve preferred.

Gold

The Cavs have only worn these three times thus far in the season, and we will see an uptick in their use as the season goes on as the Cavs are slated to wear them 12 times total. Again, I think that these are a really clean look and wish the Cavs would feature them more. The team is 3-0 in them so far but they aren’t scheduled to wear them again for over a month when the Kings come to town.

Navy

Again, these are one of my favorites, but that is partly due to the notalgia from when the Cavs first embraced navy right around 2006 when I was young and impressionable. These ones will be seen more as we get later into the season. Their only loss while wearing these this year came in Chicago to the Bulls. Also the only loss by the team in a jersey I like.

Orange Hardwood Classics

Okay, I have to admit that when it was revealed that the Cavs would be wearing there for their HWC this year I was moderately disappointed. I wanted to see the navy ones from 2006-07 since this season marks the 10 year anniversary of the Cavaliers’ first NBA Finals appearance. However, once I saw them on the court I instantly liked the look. I wouldn’t be behind these full-time, but they looked terrific in moderation. They’ve worn them twice and won both games. They’ll be worn four more times this season. Unfortunately, a photo was not available for me to use.

Alternate Wine

For as much as I dislike the regular wine jerseys, I think these ones are pretty nice. I like the old school word mark and think it’s an overall a better look. The Cavs won’t wear these ones much more this year, but we will see them when they travel to Golden State in January. The team is 2-0 in them early on and they’ll be worn five more times.

Wine

I think that this jersey is the Cavs worst look, and unfortunately the Cavs will wear them the most out of any jersey this year, a total of 18 times. The team is 3-3 in them early on. I’m really not looking forward to the road trip the Cavs are taking to the west coast in January. They’ll be featuring nothing but wine for the entire trip and four of the six games will be the regular wine threads. The alternates will be featured twice.

Black

Black for the sake of black is one of my least favorite trends in sports uniforms. The only thing that possibly could make it work would be if the jersey had sleeves.. Oh, wait. Yeah, this one is definitely my least favorite of the bunch. The only thing that makes it remotely okay with me is that it was worn during games five and seven of last season’s NBA Finals.