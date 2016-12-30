The Cavaliers got back on the winning track on Thursday night, dispatching the Boston Celtics 124-118 at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers are winners of 10 of their last 12 games, with their only two losses during that stretch coming in games in which LeBron James did not see action.

For the first three quarters, LeBron James and company from putting up goofy offensive numbers. The Cavaliers were not held under 30 points in any of the first three quarters, scoring 32, 34, and 35 points respectively in the first three frames. The Cavaliers took a 101-83 lead to the fourth quarter and lost focus to start the final quarter. The Celtics cut the lead all the way to 1 at 113-112 with just over 2 minutes remaining. The Celtics were never able to get over the hump and regain the lead as the two teams traded baskets for the final minutes of the game. In the end, the Cavaliers benefited from some puzzling fouls from the Celtics and a Jae Crowder missed three-pointer in the final seconds that allowed them to escape with a victory.

Kyrie Irving lead the Cavaliers by scoring 32 points and dishing out 12 assists on his way to his 5th straight double-double at Quicken Loans Arena. Kevin Love and LeBron James added double-doubles of their own. Love had 30 points and 15 rebounds while James added 23 points and 11 assists. James also added 8 rebounds.

Here are a couple other notable observations from Thursday’s game:

Deandre Liggins got his 9th start of the season as he continues to fill in for JR Smith. Liggins had struggled on the offensive end in games against the Warriors and Pistons, but came alive to knock down two three-pointers in the third quarter on his way to eight points for the game. Liggins’ shot looked more confident that it had in the previous two games where he looked unwilling to even attempt an open shot. If Liggins’ confidence continues to rise in catch-and-shoot situations, he could continue to play an important role for the Cavaliers as the season progresses. A couple Cavaliers suffered mild injuries in the defeat of the Celtics. Before halftime, Kyrie Irving headed to the locker room with what looked to be a tight hamstring. Irving played the second half and did not look to suffer an effects of the injury until the final minutes of the game where Irving could be seen in obvious pain on the bench. Irving attempted to re-enter the game, but Coach Lue would not allow it. Irving minimized the seriousness in a post game interview with TNT’s David Aldridge. Liggins was involved in a lot of the injury situations. In the third quarter, Liggins ran in to a hard screen and appeared to favor his left shoulder for the rest of the game. Later in the quarter, he banged knees with Kevin Love, leaving both hobbled momentarily. Finally, Liggins had his lip bloodied by Boston’s Marcus Smart in the third quarter.

As the Cavs prepare for a New Year’s Eve game in Charlotte, health will be their top priority.