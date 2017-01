In the newest episode of the Burning River Basketball Podcast, Danny and Ben discuss recent Cavalier issues. It had been awhile since the two had spoken, so they catch up on recent Cavalier happenings such as the Kyle Korver trade, why the Cavaliers miss JR Smith, and the Cavaliers’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They also discuss where Kawhi Leonard ranks among NBA small forwards and why the media loves to hate Kyrie Irving.