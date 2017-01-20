Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James and point guard Kyrie Irving were both named All-Stars on the NBA’s Eastern Conference team, in a game that will take place on February 19th, 2017. This will be LeBron’s 13th NBA All-Star Game appearance and Kyrie Irving’s fourth. Kyrie and LeBron have combined for a total of three NBA All-Star Game MVP’s, LeBron with two in 2006 and 2008, and Kyrie with one in 2014.

LeBron received the most amount of fan votes in the Eastern Conference with a total of 1,893,751 votes, respectively. In second place for the fan votes, Kyrie Irving totaled up an amount of 1,696,769 gaining nearly more than 90,000 more votes than Milwaukee Bucks Small Forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo (The Greek Freak).

As for the National Basketball Association’s player votes, LeBron James placed first in the East, with 198 votes, and Kyrie Irving placed third with 130 votes. The media votes turned out a bit differently for LeBron and Kyrie compared to the fan and plater votes. Leading the East in Media votes was LeBron James with 96; Kyrie Irving placed fifth with a total of 32 votes, falling behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Isaiah Thomas, Demar Derozan, and of course his teammate LeBron James.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have led the 2016-2017 Cleveland Cavaliers to a record of 29-11 an Eastern Conference best. Lebron is averging a stat line of 25.6 points per game, 8.1 assists, 1.4 offensive rebounds, and 6.4 defensive rebounds in 37 games played. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.6 points per game, 5.6 assists, 0.9 offensive rebounds, and 2.6 rebounds in 35 games.

LeBron and Kyrie will face rivals Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry in the game in New Orleans in one month. Just like always, the NBA All-Star weekend will be a spectacular run of events as the rest of the league takes time off as we will nearly be three-quarters of the way through. Will Kyrie Irving take on the spotlight in 2017 just like he did three years ago? Only time will tell.