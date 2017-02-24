Posted byon
Welcome back to Cavalier basketball, folks. The Cavs returned to action following the All-Star break with a 119-104 win over the reeling New York Knicks. LeBron James had his sixth triple double of the season for the Cavaliers with a line of 18 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Leading the way for the Knicks was Courtney Lee with 25 points and an embarrassing moment while attempting to put LeBron on a poster, let’s just say LeBron got the better of this encounter.
Some scribbles from Thursday night’s win against the Knicks:
- The Cavaliers had seven players score in double figures on the night. Everyone in the rotation other than Iman Shumpert. Shumpert finished with five points on two-of-nine from the floor. The Cavs in double figures included James, Kyrie Irving, Channing Frye, Kyle Korver, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson and Derrick Williams.
- Kyle Korver had 20 points on 7-12 from the floor including 6-10 from behind the arc. Korver is fitting in beautifully with the Cavs. It does feel as if I write this quite often, but after the early struggles he had with Cleveland, it’s worth noting as often as possible. For what it was worth Korver lead the Cavs with a +27 on the night.
- Kyrie Irving was the scoring leader for the Cavs with 23, he went four of five from the line, and this is only significant because it snapped a streak of 29 consecutive made free throws for Irving.
- The Cavs were quiet on during the trade deadline, although they do expect to be very active with potential free agents made available via buyouts. More on that here tomorrow.
- The Cavaliers will not be wearing their alternate wine jerseys anymore this season. Thursday was the fifth and final time for the threads this season. They went 3-2.
- The Cavs will return to action Saturday night in Cleveland against Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls.