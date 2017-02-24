Welcome back to Cavalier basketball, folks. The Cavs returned to action following the All-Star break with a 119-104 win over the reeling New York Knicks. LeBron James had his sixth triple double of the season for the Cavaliers with a line of 18 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Leading the way for the Knicks was Courtney Lee with 25 points and an embarrassing moment while attempting to put LeBron on a poster, let’s just say LeBron got the better of this encounter.

Some scribbles from Thursday night’s win against the Knicks: