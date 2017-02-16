Posted byon
The Cavaliers ended the first half of their title defense with a 113-104 win over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night. The Cavs were lead by LeBron James who finished with 31 points, five board, and four assists. The Cavs head into the All-Star break sporting a record of 39-16, good enough for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Some scribbles from Wednesday’s win over the Pacers:
- Kyle Korver has really settled in as a Cavalier. Korver finished the night with 22 points in 25 minutes. He has started to thrive as a Cavalier, shooting over 50% from behind the arc since he was acquired from Atlanta. Korver also became the seventh player to hit 2,000 or more three pointers in his career. He joins Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Vince Carter, and Jason Terry. He added in a bomb from nearly 30 feet for good measure. It was Korver’s third game with 20 or more points since joining the Cavs, two of them have come vs the Pacers.
- For those clamoring for LeBron James to ramp his minutes down, Wednesday was a step in the right direction as James played slightly under 33 minutes, four under his average of 37. If the Cavs can get his numbers down and continue to wins game, things will continue to be great in Cleveland.
- Channing Frye filled in for Kevin Love in the starting lineup again tonight, however is did not go as well against the Pacers as it did against the Wolves in Minnesota the previous night. Frye went 0-6 from deep and complied four points in 33 minutes of play following an uptick in minutes on the previous night.
- Derrick Williams played 26 minutes, eclipsing the 20 minute plateau in every game he has played for the Cavaliers on his 10-day contract. Williams is a lock for at least a second 10-day contract, and likely will be around for at least the remainder of the regular season.
- The Cavaliers will be in action next on February 23 agains the Knicks, while Kyrie Irving and LeBron James will participate in All-Star festivities this coming weekend in New Orleans.