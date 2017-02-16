The Cavaliers ended the first half of their title defense with a 113-104 win over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night. The Cavs were lead by LeBron James who finished with 31 points, five board, and four assists. The Cavs head into the All-Star break sporting a record of 39-16, good enough for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Some scribbles from Wednesday’s win over the Pacers: