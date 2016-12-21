Posted byon
The Cavaliers hit the 20 win mark with their 114-108 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Some scribbles from the game:
- JR Smith left the game at the end of the first half with a thumb injury. The Cavaliers fear that Smith may have broken his thumb. Initial tests at the arena were inconclusive and he will be evaluated further when he arrives back in Cleveland Wednesday. Losing Smith for the foreseeable future would be brutal for the already injury depleted Cavs. The tea employs a short rotation currently, and losing a key member such as Smith would likely force DeAndre Liggins into more minutes and Jordan McRae may find himself back into the rotation, as well.
- The Cavs should have had the game won in regulation after leading 100-93 under the three minute mark, however they allowed the Bucks to close regulation on a 7-0 run and force overtime. This was a little disheartening that the Cavs were unable to figure out how to put the young Bucks away.
- In overtime the Bucks had a 108-107 lead before LeBron James inbounded to Channing Frye, received the ball back, and buried a 33-foot 3-pointer to give the Cavs the lead for good. On Milwaukee’s next possession Jabari Parker reached the free throw line with an opportunity to tie the game. Parker missed both free throws. Kyrie Irving iced the game by knocking down two foul shots at the other end.
- LeBron James lead all scorers with 34 points. He also totaled 12 rebounds and seven assists in 47 minutes. Kyrie Irving added in 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists as well. Off the bench Channing Frye added in 15 points. The biggest issue here is that LeBron played 47 minutes and Kyrie played 45. Head Coach Tyronn Lue has said that the minutes for James will decrease following the new year. At this point, his minutes decrease can’t come soon enough.
- Kevin Love did not participate in Tuesday’s game with a knee contusion. He is questionable for Wednesday night.
- The Cavs and Bucks will complete the second night of their home-and-home on Wednesday in Cleveland, because the NBA schedule is dumb like that. Bucks’ point guard Matthew Dellavedova will receive his 2016 NBA Championship ring at Quicken Loans Arena before the game in what should be a cool moment.