The Cavaliers fell to 26-8 with a home loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls record moves to 18-18, putting them in a nice position for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. LeBron James led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Cavs. Jimmy Butler’s strong fourth quarter propelled the Bulls to the W tonight. Let’s take a look at how things went down.

Cleveland started off on a 10-2 run, including a quick five from Jordan McRae, who got the start for Kyrie Irving. Transition scoring, and an unbelievable pass popped from the baseline to an open Frye for three had things moving in the right direction early.

I’m thrilled to see DeAndre Liggins taking open shots finally. At some point, he’s got to make them, but at least he’s showing a willingness and confidence to do so now.

Kay Felder entered late in the first and displayed a command over the half court offense, immediately directing traffic on the first offensive possession. His confidence is sky high, and the guys are responding to him.

To end the first, and start the second, Cleveland missed 10 consecutive field goals that allowed Chicago to take a 23-22 lead. Depth continues to be a concern. They have to have shot makers beyond the big three to quell runs from other teams, and start runs of their own.

Doug McDermott did whatever he wanted in the second quarter, and the Cavs appeared to not mind all that much. So…that was a thing. Moving on.

It is interesting how nobody guards Carter Williams once he leaves the 16-18 foot range, and there’s no real need to. In transition, or attacking the rim, he’s a handful, however. Particularly in the third quarter.

The Cavs trailed by 10-15 points for most of the third quarter, as the Bulls uglied things up defensively, and looked great shooting the ball from deep on offense, making things difficult for LeBron & Co..

They were able to use a nice run, sparked by a renewed defensive energy, and a lake effect style flurry of buckets from Jordan McRae to cut the lead to nine heading into the fourth.

The Cavs do a pretty cool thing on defense where they sort of fake the double team, just to get the offensive player to commit to turning over one shoulder, then they call off the double team. Super effective, pretty exotic, and flat out fun.

Cleveland started off with a fourth quarter run sparked by Kay Felder getting wherever he wanted with the ball, and outstanding defense on the other end. Much higher energy to start the final stanza, and the Cavs cut the lead to two after the first few minutes as part of a 17-3 run.

Jimmy Butler did Jimmy Butler things in the middle portion of the quarter. He hit two tough elbow fade aways, drew an offensive foul on James, and appeared to have remembered they had a game. He’s really good, and getting better every year.

Soon the lead was back up to 10 with 2:40 left, and the Bulls didn’t relinquish, finishing with a 106-94 victory, powered by Butler’s 14 in the fourth.