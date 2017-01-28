Posted byon
After losing six of their last eight contests the Cavaliers finally looked like an NBA team again. They defeated the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The game really was a tail of two halves as the team didn’t seem locked in during the first half, but came out of the locker room like a different team for the second half. The Cavs were lead by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, scoring 31 and 28 respectively. Kevin Love added in 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Some scribbles from the Cavs win:
- It was nice to see the Cavaliers finally piece together a win, albeit against a subpar team. A win is a win, and something that team desperately needed.
- JR Smith joined Fred McLeod and Austin Carr on the Cavaliers’ broadcast during the 3rd quarter. In my opinion the team has really missed his presence. He has missed five weeks with his thumb injury. He is slated to return near the end of March.
- It does seem as if the Cavs are realizing how to utilize newly acquired Kyle Korver. He shot the ball well and had a solid fourth quarter. He finished with 14 points. I wrote about his adjustment to Cleveland here.
- The Cavaliers improved to 11-0 in their white jerseys. This is their only jersey, other than the special Christmas Day uniforms, that they have not suffered a loss in yet.
- The Cavaliers will be in action next on Sunday against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Quicken Loans Arena.