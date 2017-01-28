After losing six of their last eight contests the Cavaliers finally looked like an NBA team again. They defeated the Brooklyn Nets Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The game really was a tail of two halves as the team didn’t seem locked in during the first half, but came out of the locker room like a different team for the second half. The Cavs were lead by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, scoring 31 and 28 respectively. Kevin Love added in 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Some scribbles from the Cavs win: