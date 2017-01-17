Posted byon
The rematch of Christmas Day’s 109-108 win over the Golden State Warriors did not go as well for the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors throughly dominated this game, winning by a final score of ______.
Some scribbles from today’s game:
- The Warriors really seemed to want to send a message to the Cavaliers and the rest of the league. They played one of their best games of the entire season. Golden State raced out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back. The closest score this game had the rest of the way was a Warriors’ 18-14 lead halfway through the opening period.
- The Cavaliers, on the other hand, really didn’t seem to care about this game. There was a report earlier in the day via ESPN’s Chris Haynes that the Cavaliers had mulled sitting LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving out of the game. That might have been there best strategy, albeit extremely disrespectful to the NBA and the Warriors.
- Cleveland really looked like a team that was on the sixth game of a west coast road trip. The Cavs had their first practice of 2017 on Sunday and looked as if they need more.
- The Cavs are going through a bit of an adjustment period after adding Kyle Korver to the roster via trade a week ago. Once they get that figured out, I suspect they’ll roll.
- The Cavs will be back in action on Thursday at home against the Phoenix Suns.