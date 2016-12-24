As I sat at Quicken Loans Arena watching this massacre I glanced at the Brooklyn Nets record for this season. The Nets have won seven games thus far in the season. I’m honestly shocked that was the case. I haven’t seen a basketball team this bad in quite awhile. They’re worse than the Sixers at the peak of “Trusting the Process.”

The Cavaliers started relatively slowly in the first but once they found their groove, the game was well in hand during the second quarter. LeBron James was the game’s high scorer with 19 points.