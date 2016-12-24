Posted byon
As I sat at Quicken Loans Arena watching this massacre I glanced at the Brooklyn Nets record for this season. The Nets have won seven games thus far in the season. I’m honestly shocked that was the case. I haven’t seen a basketball team this bad in quite awhile. They’re worse than the Sixers at the peak of “Trusting the Process.”
The Cavaliers started relatively slowly in the first but once they found their groove, the game was well in hand during the second quarter. LeBron James was the game’s high scorer with 19 points.
- I know I said this above, but the Nets are really, really, really bad. I feel as if I needed to make this point at least twice tonight.
- It was refreshing to see LeBron, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love play less than 30 minutes in this blowout. They finished with 27, 27, and 25 minutes respectively. When they exited the game the difference between the Cavs and Nets was 42 points, they probably should have come out sooner, but that’s me being a little nitpicky.
- Kyrie finished the night with 13 points and 10 assists. This is the third time in his past four games that he has reached double digits in assists. This is a sign of his maturity as well as the Cavs moving the ball extremely well right now. This is the best basketball the Cavaliers have played in the regular season since 2010.
- The Cavaliers got to see old friends Joe Harris and Anthony Bennett. Bennett was famously the Cavaliers’ first overall pick in 2013, and might go down in NBA history as the worst first overall pick in league history. Harris has played well for the Nets this season, averaging just under 10 points per contest.
- JR Smith had surgery Friday morning to repair his broken right thumb. His new expected recovery time is 12-14 weeks, which is much longer than the expected 4-6 week window the team had hoped for.
- One final time, the Nets are really bad at basketball.
- The Cavaliers will be in action again Sunday as they host the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch, and likely preview. I think that one will be closer than this one was.