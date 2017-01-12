Posted byon
For the second night in a row the Cavaliers were run off the floor out west. After falling in Utah, the Cavaliers followed it up with one of their worst performances of the season, losing to Portland 102-86. Canton, OH native CJ McCollum was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points. The Cavs fall to 28-10 with this loss.
Some scribbles from this loss:
- When the Cavs and Blazers squared off in Cleveland during November the Cavs really took advantage of Portland’s poor defense, scoring 81 points in the first half. It took until 2:25 remained in the game for the Cavs to hit 81 points in this go around with the Blazers.
- The assist numbers have been down recently, and that has been well documented. The Cavs have now gone six games in a row with under 20 assists. They had 14 tonight.
- This is the Cavaliers second losing streak of the season. The first lasted three games at the end of November and early December.
- The Cavaliers will be in action again Friday night in Sacramento.