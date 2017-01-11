Cleveland’s quest for a perfect season long six game road trip was thwarted with Tuesday night’s 100-92 loss in Salt Lake City, UT. The Cavs have had many nightmares against the Jazz, especially on the road, and this game fit the bill. LeBron James lead all scorers with 29 points on 10-20 from the floor. Gordon Hayward was Utah’s leader with 28 points on 10-12 from the floor, including four of five from behind the arc. Utah did have five others score in double-figures, including Rodney Hood with 18 capped off by a dagger three with 2:08 remaining.

When the Cavs fail to shoot above 40% from the field it’s going to be extremely difficult for them to win, as it is with every NBA team. Tyronn Lue touched on that following the game, “We just haven’t been making shots lately. If we’re not making shots than we need to be better defensively.” Lue said. The Cavs did neither tonight. They allowed Utah to shoot 48% and were only able to muster a field goal percentage of 36% themselves. Games are extremely difficult to win with that type of discrepancy.

Some scribbles from Tuesday’s game.