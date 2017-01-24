The Cavaliers January woes continued with a 124-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night in New Orleans. Kyrie Irving was outstanding scoring 49 points for the Cavs, while Terrance Jones and Jrue Holiday scored 36 and 33, respectively for the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans. In the second half Cleveland outscored the Pelicans by 18 but it wasn’t enough to overcome their 20 point halftime deficit.

Some scribbles from Monday’s loss in New Orleans: