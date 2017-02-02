Posted byon
The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get back to their winning was with a 125-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers were lead by LeBron James with 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. The Cavaliers also had Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver and Kyrie Irving in double figures. The T’Wolves were lead by Karl Anthony-Towns and former (kind of) Cavalier Andrew Wiggins with 26 and 23 points respectively.
Some scribbles from Wednesday’s win over Minnesota:
- After finishing below .500 in the month of January (7-8), the Cavs opened up February on a better note. February’s schedule does look easier for the Cavaliers than January’s does, and hopefully the team left the bad basketball they had played last month in the review mirror.
- LeBron James was able to keep his minutes down tonight, even though they could have been lower. James played 34 minutes on the night, although if he wasn’t triple-double chasing in the fourth quarter than he probably would have been close to 30 minutes.
- Kyrie Irving did not have a terrific night from the floor, shooting 5-18 for only 14 points, however he did match his point total with his assist total. Irving built on eight first quarter assists to total 14 on the night. This set a new career high for him.
- Kyle Korver had his best night since the team acquired him last month. Korver finished the night with 20 points on 8-11 from the floor and four of seven from behind the arc.
- After having his best game of the season on Sunday, and then a subpar game on Monday, Tristan Thompson had another very good game against Minnesota. He finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Thompson also went four of five from the free throw line, which has certainly been up since he started receiving help from Korver on his shooting. Hopefully this is something that can continue. Maybe Korver can help LeBron out a little bit, too.
- The Cavs are in action next on Saturday night in New York against the Knicks. This matchup is expected to generate quite a bit of talk due to all of the Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony trade discussions that the Knicks have attempted to engage the Cavs in. Love is expected to play Saturday night against the Knicks, after missing the previous two games.