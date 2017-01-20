After splitting their six game west coast road trip the Cavaliers finally returned home for the first time since January 4. They seemed to enjoy the home cooking to the tune of a 118-103 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The Cavaliers were lead in scoring by Kyrie Irving with 26 points on 10-20 from the floor. LeBron James added in 21 points to go along with 15 assists and nine rebounds. He only attempted 12 shots from the floor. Iman Shumpert added in 17 points for the Cavs. Phoenix was lead by Tyson Chandler and Eric Bledsoe with 22 each.

Some scribbles from tonight’s game:

The Cavaliers really struggled to move the ball on their trip out west. Tonight was much different than any of the games out west other than Friday night’s win against Sacramento when the Cavs had 27 assists. They had 29 tonight, with James totaling 15 of them. The only issue at hand is that no one else had more than four. The Cavaliers are in desperate need of another playmaker to handle the ball.

The Cavaliers had five players reach double figures. Outside of the three listed above, Channing Frye had 18 points and James Jones filled in admirably for Kevin Love scoring 14 points, including an eight point first period.

Kyle Korver scored nine points in his first game at Quicken Loans Arena as a Cavalier. He went 3-10 from the field.

The Cavaliers improved to 10-0 in their white jerseys this season.

The team has now reached the official halfway mark in the schedule. They are currently 30-11, the exact same record that they had at this point last season.

This win started a stretch with five of six at home for the Cavs. They will return to action Saturday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

