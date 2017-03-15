Posted byon
On a cold, unseasonably snowy Cleveland night in March, the Cavaliers started out on fire. The team nailed their first 10 attempts from behind the three-point arc, en route to a 128-96 win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. The team was in-front by 34 points entering the fourth quarter, a quarter which did not see Kyrie Irving or LeBron James leave the bench.
Some scribbles from Tuesday’s win over Detroit
- LeBron James notched his 10th triple-double of the season with a line of 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes on the court. This is also his fourth triple-double in the month of March.
- Richard Jefferson was key to the hot start for the Cavs, he knocked down his first three triples and finished with 16 points on five of nine from the field.
- Kyrie Irving lead all scorers with 26 points on 9/14 from the floor including a perfect 4/4 from deep. He also dished out six assists.
- JR Smith added in 12 points in his first game back in Cleveland since December 17th. Smith had been struggling shooting in his three games back but went four of five from the floor including three of four from deep on the night.
- Larry Sanders met with the media before the game. He seemed to be elated at the chance of joining the Cavaliers. GM David Griffin also met with the media and gave updates on the plan for Sanders. The team is going to send him to Canton while the Cavaliers head out west later this week. Hopefully he will be ready to contribute at the NBA level soon. Sanders did check in with two minutes remaining while the Cavaliers were up by 38 points. It was his first game action since December 23, 2014.
- Before the game head coach Tyronn Lue said that the team hopes Kevin Love will be able to practice on Wednesday and rejoin the team in the lineup on the teams road trip our west beginning Saturday night against the Clippers.