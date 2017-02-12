Posted byon
The Cavaliers returned home from their four game road swing to a friendly Quicken Loans Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. After a successful 3-1 road trip which culminated with a [scheduled] loss in Oklahoma City. The road trip included wins over streaking Washington (17 straight at home) and Indiana (seven in a row), along with a win in New York. The Nuggets were no match for the Cavs on Saturday, and the Cavs seem to be playing basketball much better in February than they were in January. Against the Nuggets the Cavs were lead by Kyrie Irving and LeBron James who each finished with 27 points. It took Irving 24 shots to get there while it took James only 16.
Some scribbles from tonight’s game:
- Derrick Williams, who signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on Thursday, played another relatively strong game for the Cavs on Saturday. Williams totaled seven points in nearly 21 minutes. If Williams can contribute similarly to how he has in his first two outings as a Cavalier than I think he will stick around for at least the remainder of the season.
- It’s worth noting that Williams is only 25, and the former #2 overall draft pick has yet to play with a roster even remotely resembling that of the Cavaliers. I’m curious to see if this 10-day tryout could lead to time spent together beyond just this season.
- Much has been made of the number of minutes that LeBron James has played as of late, I think that we might start to see that number begin to decline. James played 34 minutes against the Nuggets, which is about where he should be at in most games for the remainder of the season.
- Kyle Korver has started to settle in to life in Cleveland. He had 29 against Indiana the other night and 14 points on six of nine shooting. I’m at the point where I’m surprised if a shot out of Korver’s hands doesn’t go down at this point.
- The Cavs are now 12-0 in their white uniforms this year. I know most people probably won’t care about this, but I think it’s kind of cool.
- Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James all received their all-star jerseys prior to the game agains the Nuggets.
- The Cavs will be back in action on Tuesday night, in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.