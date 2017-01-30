The Cavaliers resembled a contender for the first time in quite awhile on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. After struggling early on, the Cavs rode a 15-2 run in the 2nd quarter to create a 13 point halftime lead, which they did not look back from before winning 107-91. The Cavaliers were given double-doubles from both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. Irving finished with 29 points and 10 assists, while James totaled 25 points and 14 rebounds. Tristan Thompson had his best game of the season with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocked shots. Russell Westbrook had another triple-double for the Thunder with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Some scribbles from Sunday’s 107-91 win over OKC: