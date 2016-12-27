The Cavaliers lost to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night by a score of 106-90. The Cavaliers essentially mailed this one in when they announced that LeBron James would be sitting out the contest against the Pistons. The day after beating the Warriors in a Finals rematch, I can’t say I’m all too surprised at this outcome.

Tonight’s scribbles will be relatively short, I don’t think there’s too much to take away from this one.