The Cavaliers lost to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night by a score of 106-90. The Cavaliers essentially mailed this one in when they announced that LeBron James would be sitting out the contest against the Pistons. The day after beating the Warriors in a Finals rematch, I can’t say I’m all too surprised at this outcome.
Tonight’s scribbles will be relatively short, I don’t think there’s too much to take away from this one.
- LeBron James did not play, this is really the only scribble that matters tonight. James played 40 minutes last night, with all of them coming in a high-pressure situation. I absolutely agree with the team’s decision to rest James tonight.
- I so much agree with this decision that I might have actually rested Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love as well. If you’re going to not play to win, don’t play any of your stars. Rest all of them together, who cares what anyone else says.
- A small victory that the Cavs did have was keeping everyone other than Iman Shumpert under 30 minutes played. Shumpert did play 32, but someone had to with the Cavs bench as short as it is.
- Lastly, I think I’ve seen enough of Jordan McRae. I was a big fan of his coming into the season, and hoped he could find his way into the rotation, but this has been a disaster.
- The Cavaliers will be in action next on Wednesday at home against the Boston Celtics.