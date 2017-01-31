When the Cavs made the deal to acquire Iman Shumpert and JR Smith from the New York Knicks during the 2014-2015 season, most people I talked to expected to see him become the immediate starting shooting guard. They were able to acquire him because they were willing to take on JR Smith and the bad attitude and shenanigans that came with him. However, Shumpert was hurt when the trade went down, and he never got the chance to occupy the vacant position he was brought in to fill.

JR started in his absence and seized the opportunity he was given. Playing for a contending team under the leadership of LeBron James was just what JR needed to unlock his potential. JR continued to be the streaky long distance shooter without a conscience that he had always been, but he stopped untying opponents’ shoes at the free-throw line and used his energy to frustrate opponents by becoming a pesky, lockdown defender on the defensive end.

Iman kind of got lost in the shuffle when he returned, and he continued to deal with some nagging injuries throughout last season. Even though Shump wasn’t brought in for his offense, I think the Cavs expected to get more than the 5.8 points and just under 4 rebounds and two assists in about 24.5 minutes a game they got from him last year. His groin problems also caused him to be less effective on the defensive end than expected because it inhibited his lateral movement.

His numbers dipped more in the postseason last year as he only played about 17.5 minutes a game and averaged about 3 points and 2 rebounds. He did play pretty solid defense against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, and he made a key four-point play in the decisive Game 7. When looking at the postseason as a whole, he really didn’t make much of an impact. I think the lack of confidence from his reduced role and not being able to lock guys down like he was used to definitely had a negative effect on his game.

He has looked a lot better and healthier so far this year, but I think many people were still disappointed at his development since the trade. The Cavs lack of a backup point guard has caused them to experiment with him trying to facilitate the offense with the second unit during the first part of the year, and he has not looked all that comfortable in the role. He did not really look like a guy worthy of the almost $10 million the Cavs are paying him per year.

Then something happened. JR Smith went down with a broken hand in December. At first, the Cavs tried using DeAndre Liggins to fill his role in the starting lineup and left Shump running the second unit, but more recently, they decided to try him in the role he was brought in to fill: starting shooting guard. He started off kind of slow, but has come on very strong recently. He is averaging 11.8 points the last five games including two games of 16. He is also shooting a sizzling 45% from beyond the arc. He also seems to be getting more confidence on the defensive end. He was the primary defender on Russell Westbrook on Sunday when Russell shot 27% from the field.

He is definitely looking better than he has at any point since joining the Cavs and looks like he has the confidence to continue rising. He definitely seems to be embracing the chance he has been given to finally contribute with the first group. Who knows what will happen from here? He may turn the tables and make it hard for JR to return to the starting lineup when he is healthy. Maybe he will use his newfound confidence to return to the second group and elevate their play, or maybe he will return to level he’s played at the last few years. Hopefully it’s one of the first two because the Cavs will need him playing at a high level if they want to repeat.