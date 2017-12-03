I totally get why people don’t like Twitter.
Scrolling through your feed is kind of like walking through a minefield where 90% of the land is actually mines.
No matter how good a mood you’re in, someone you follow is out there posting something that is going to piss you right the hell off / make you sadder than the last time you were on Twitter and said you couldn’t be any sadder / question your sanity as a human living on earth.
You have to hold on – dearly – to those accounts that are reliable beacons of enjoyment.
Recently I’ve come across a new thing that is bringing me microdoses of joy … Civil War Redbird.
Basically, the account is taking current St. Louis Cardinals events and writing them as if Twitter was a thing during the Civil War.
From their bio:
“Embedded with the 1st Regiment of the St. Louis Cardinals. Daily dispatches and correspondence from the front lines.”
The account was created last month and currently has a little over 475 followers… so I’m guessing it’s pretty new.
I don’t know if there’s any affiliation with a St. Louis Blues Twitter account @GenSchwartz – but either way – they’re both taking a humorous idea and running with it.
Maybe it won’t be as amusing as it is now in a few weeks. Maybe it will.
For now, though, it’s a nice little timeline buster if you need it.
Photo: Journal Sentinel