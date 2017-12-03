I totally get why people don’t like Twitter.

Scrolling through your feed is kind of like walking through a minefield where 90% of the land is actually mines.

No matter how good a mood you’re in, someone you follow is out there posting something that is going to piss you right the hell off / make you sadder than the last time you were on Twitter and said you couldn’t be any sadder / question your sanity as a human living on earth.

You have to hold on – dearly – to those accounts that are reliable beacons of enjoyment.

Recently I’ve come across a new thing that is bringing me microdoses of joy … Civil War Redbird.

Breaking From Camp St Louis: There is now proof that Gen DeWitt has resorted to desperate measures. Here we see Col Mozeliak casting off from the riverfront on his way to Miami to kidnap the reluctant recruit with the name of Stanton. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/5QoOoEG8Un — Civil War Redbird (@CivilWarRedbird) December 3, 2017

Basically, the account is taking current St. Louis Cardinals events and writing them as if Twitter was a thing during the Civil War.

From their bio:

“Embedded with the 1st Regiment of the St. Louis Cardinals. Daily dispatches and correspondence from the front lines.”

Breaking Dispatch From Camp St Louis: The first photo of the strapping young man from Miami meeting with Col Mozeliak and Sgt Matheny has been released. "We're working on it" was the only statement made. pic.twitter.com/AiilAMalDV — Civil War Redbird (@CivilWarRedbird) December 2, 2017

The account was created last month and currently has a little over 475 followers… so I’m guessing it’s pretty new.

I don’t know if there’s any affiliation with a St. Louis Blues Twitter account @GenSchwartz – but either way – they’re both taking a humorous idea and running with it.

Maybe it won’t be as amusing as it is now in a few weeks. Maybe it will.

For now, though, it’s a nice little timeline buster if you need it.

