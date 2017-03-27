I say the name Anthony Reyes.

This is what you immediately think of, right?

After a 6,939 day wait, the Cardinals finally had another World Series win (10/22/87 to 10/21/06) and Anthony Reyes became a name that no Cardinals fan would ever forget. His 8-inning gem holds up as one of the iconic St. Louis World Series moments.

Here's the Oct. 22, 2006 Post-Dispatch cover when now-firefighter Anthony Reyes stunned everyone and won Game 1 #STLCards pic.twitter.com/mxR7xaPvr8 — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) March 27, 2017

Reyes played for 3 more years before hanging the cleats up for good after the 2009 season (played with Cleveland). And if you’re wondering what he’s up to now? This weekend he officially became a Los Angeles County firefighter.

2006 WS hero Anthony Reyes is officially an LA County firefighter! Here he is with his fam at weekend grad ceremony. #congrats #STLCards pic.twitter.com/IS9dT92QET — Cardinals Magazine (@CardsMagazine) March 26, 2017

In 2014, it was reported that Reyes had recently completed a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California. And now it looks like Reyes has found his next career.

Congratulations, Mr. Reyes on joining LA County’s Bravest.

In case you’re curious, here are some details on the LA County fireman’s program.

Photo: Cardinals Magazine