I say the name Anthony Reyes.
This is what you immediately think of, right?
After a 6,939 day wait, the Cardinals finally had another World Series win (10/22/87 to 10/21/06) and Anthony Reyes became a name that no Cardinals fan would ever forget. His 8-inning gem holds up as one of the iconic St. Louis World Series moments.
Reyes played for 3 more years before hanging the cleats up for good after the 2009 season (played with Cleveland). And if you’re wondering what he’s up to now? This weekend he officially became a Los Angeles County firefighter.
In 2014, it was reported that Reyes had recently completed a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California. And now it looks like Reyes has found his next career.
Congratulations, Mr. Reyes on joining LA County’s Bravest.
In case you’re curious, here are some details on the LA County fireman’s program.
Photo: Cardinals Magazine