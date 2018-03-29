I ran downstairs to grab a sandwich for lunch.

I get back to the office and my phone looks like this:

If you’re going to hang your hat on pitching?

You should probably be better at pitching.

With the opening day loss, the Cardinals will now have a day off to sit in the corner and think about what they did.

The low-lights:

Carlos Martinez crossed his rocky spring training over the divide into the regular season.

4.1 IP

4 earned runs

6 walks

8.31 ERA

Not to be outdone, Matt Bowman’s current ERA is at 81. Eight one.

Sloppy defense?

Jose Martinez just a LITTLE high on the throw to second base… pic.twitter.com/DUVzoHiot1 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 29, 2018

Check.

Specious plate discipline?

10 K's through 5? Thor is definitely back. pic.twitter.com/vmHN58A5wa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 29, 2018

Better believe it.

Suspect managing?

Whew. Martinez does not have it today. Lets see if Matheny has learned enough to get him out before this gets out of hand. #STLvsNYM — Austin Owen (@AustinO1150) March 29, 2018

Hopefully Austin tuned out before the bottom of the 5th!

Already a full game back in the division?

Indeed.

Other items of dread?

Fowler not able to get on base from the lead-off spot (0-4)

Brett Cecil picking up where he started 2017

Pham’s 0-4

Marcell Ozuna wearing a ski mask in 51 degree weather (and his 0-4)

(Sigh.)

Ok.

OK.

It’s only 1 game.

And there were some good things that happened (if Jose Martinez isn’t at 1B on Saturday afternoon, I SWEAR…).

But after a long off-season, this isn’t the way you picture opening day going.

I guess this is pretty OK, tho:

update: holland deal done now, pending physical. ,https://t.co/wMe5j0Fb9u — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 29, 2018

Let’s forget today happened and meet back here on Saturday for opening day 2018 deal?

