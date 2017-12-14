The Cardinals have traded for All-Star LF Marcell Ozuna.

We knew that over a day ago.

But the teams didn’t make it officially official until after lunchtime in the Midwest.

Like every other baseball club from the pros down to Little League, they took to social media to make the announcement.

The #STLCards have acquired All-Star Outfielder Marcell Ozuna in a five-player trade with the Miami Marlins. pic.twitter.com/mqMvCBvlEb — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 14, 2017

While the baseball fans on the internet were very happy to see this post from the official Cardinals account, many were torn on just how much effort was put into the graphic that accompanied it.

Why is he missing his arms?!?!?!? — Daniel Jones (@notjustanotherj) December 14, 2017

This graphic… but welcome Marcell pic.twitter.com/s4y9rV6hiu — Getzky (@realgetzky) December 14, 2017

Do you need a new employee in the graphics department…? Good lord.

Shoot me a DM if so 😉 — Festive Cardinals Rant 🎄 (@CardinalsRant_) December 14, 2017

I remember my first time using Microsoft Word pic.twitter.com/LuEUQE8z3r — Matt Cable (@cabes92) December 14, 2017

Wow. You guys had nearly 24 hours to do a better job than this. — Matt (@HustlingYadi) December 14, 2017

Funny.

Some, more helpful users, offered help.

My take on the Ozuna trade pic.twitter.com/tw12dAoJ8V — Spencer Klein (@kleincreativity) December 14, 2017

Final verdict?

Love the trade. But if you’re going to go cheese on the graphics, go full cheese.

Photo: NPF