The Cardinals have traded for All-Star LF Marcell Ozuna.
We knew that over a day ago.
But the teams didn’t make it officially official until after lunchtime in the Midwest.
Like every other baseball club from the pros down to Little League, they took to social media to make the announcement.
While the baseball fans on the internet were very happy to see this post from the official Cardinals account, many were torn on just how much effort was put into the graphic that accompanied it.
Funny.
Some, more helpful users, offered help.
Final verdict?
Love the trade. But if you’re going to go cheese on the graphics, go full cheese.
