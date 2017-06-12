The Cardinals did not play a game on Monday.

It turned out to be a tough off-day.

First, there was this Tweet from the Chicago White Sox’s official account showing us Luis Robert’s second professional at-bat:

Luis Robert's first hit and HR (in his 2nd at-bat) as a member of the White Sox! pic.twitter.com/KTBhOeSNOr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 12, 2017

Whoa.

Granted, this looks more like a high school tilt at Forest Park’s Aviation Fields than it does an actual minor league game… but did you turn up the volume on that clip? Did you hear that bat crack?

It’s a long way from the Dominican Summer League to MLB action. You’re not wrong. Would it change your mind a little to know Robert hadn’t played in a game for 7 months prior to today?

He didn’t seem rusty.

And like it or not, many Cardinals fans will be watching his progression in the years to come. Deep sigh.

Speaking of prospects… it’s about time you learned the name Hunter Greene.

Greene was selected #2 overall by the Cincinnati Reds at the beginning of Monday’s MLB Draft. If you don’t know Greene, he was recently profiled by Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated.

The story’s nut:

Hunter Greene has been compared to Noah Syndergaard on the mound and Alex Rodriguez in the field. Meet the possible first overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

As best I can tell, he was only passed on by the Twins because… uh… they couldn’t figure out if he should be a pitcher or a position player or both and they didn’t want to deal with making that choice?

Could be a decision they come to regret because A-Rod Monday thru Thursday and Thor on Friday sounds like a pretty good fit for any team.

Anyway…

I’ve seen a couple of interviews with Hunter Greene and he’s got more charisma and maturity than most current MLB players. If he plays to potential, he’s going to be someone that Cardinals fans are really sick of hearing about come 2022.

Oh, and in case you didn’t know (I’m sure you did), the Cardinals didn’t have a 1st round pick (surrendered for signing Dexter Fowler) and won’t have a 2nd or 3rd round pick (MLB sanctions).

So, no games Monday. No draft pick Monday.

But not exactly an uneventful off-day either.

Hey, at least the Cubs lost to move to under .500 for the season. So it wasn’t all bad!

Photo: Sports Illustrated