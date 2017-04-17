The odds of winning in blackjack are as follows:

42.22% chance of win

8.48% chance of tie (push)

49.10% chance of loss

As far as casinos go, close to a coin-flip of not losing your money is about the best you can do. (I’m getting to a point here about the Cardinals, but for you real blackjack nerds, yes, the odds do change when you take into consideration multi-deck games, which most casinos predominately offer.)

And while there is no catch, in order to have these odds, you’ll need to use a ‘hit table’:

The ‘S’ means ‘stand’ (do nothing), the ‘H’ means ‘hit’ (ask for another card) and ‘D’ means ‘double down’ (ask for another card, but double your bet). Follow the hit table and there’s roughly a 50/50 chance that you’ll walk out of the casino even or with more money than you came in with.

Minus the booze (if you’re in St. Louis).

Last night the Cardinals were swept in Yankee stadium. They went 1-5 on a six game road trip. They are in last place in the NL Central and have the 2nd worst record in baseball.

#STLCards get swept at Yankee Stadium, finish with a 1-5 road trip. With a 3-9 record, they're off to their worst 12-game start since 1988. — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) April 17, 2017

It’s getting ugly.

The thing I keep hearing from friends and the internet is ‘are they going to do ANYTHING’? And while my gut is telling me… ‘yeah, you know what, they got to do SOMETHING’. In reality? The dealer has dealt the Cardinals a 17 and while showing a 10.

They’re stuck.

It’d be one thing if this mangled start was due to injuries, but nah – Cards are pretty healthy. Plus they got a bunch of dudes that they just singed to significant deals within the past year:

Molina 3/60M

Piscotty 6/33.5M

Fowler 5/82.5M

Cecil 4/30.5

The team shouldn’t be this bad.

But they are this bad.

And it’s hard to see where the big changes come from. The outfield is set. The rotation and bullpen are set. SS and 1B are set. Less time for Peralta at 3B? More time for Wong at 2B? I mean – sure these are changes, but not drastic changes.

Oh, you want the manager fired?

Some points to consider:

Since the DeWitt ownership group has controlled the Cardinals, they’ve fired 0 managers

There hasn’t been an April firing of a MLB manager in the past 11 seasons

Cardinals just signed Matheny to 3-year extension this past off-season

From Mr. DeWitt:

“Mike has continued the Cardinals tradition of winning in his first five years as manager and we are happy to extend his contract leading our club on the field through 2020.”

To use an overworked sports cliche? The Cardinals ’17 kind of is what it is.

We’re going to have to hold on tight and see if the dealer busts. The odds aren’t in the Cardinals favor, but the money hasn’t yet been raked off the table.

Yet.

Photo: Mardi Gras Casino