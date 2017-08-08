The long slog to .500 took over two months for the Cardinals.

But they only needed 24 hours to move back onto the winning side of MLB’s ledger once they were there.

People were pumped when the team pulled level:

2017 season: Would you rather be a Dodgers fan, win 110 games then lose in the WS. Or be a #STLCards fan, struggle all year but win WS? — Mo's Algorithm (@MozAlgorithm) August 8, 2017

And they weren’t about to reel it in tonight after eclipsing even:

We're never losing again #stlcards — JD Bloxom (@redbirdfan1980) August 9, 2017

The Cardinals have been beating the cover off the ball the past three games, scoring 10 or more runs in three consecutive games.

Dare I say they’ve been… fun… to watch?

Bagging both games at Kauffman Stadium this week against a Royals team that needs wins?

Even better.

We’re nowhere near the time nor the place to mention the p-word. So let’s not.

PLEASE let’s not.

For now, enjoy a winning record.

It’s been a while.

Photo: Alexandra Ferguson