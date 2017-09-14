I get it.

Sort of.

You got to give everybody a fair shot to get a ticket. Let them plan ahead.

But really?

REALLY?

You had to send this email right before this series?

If this was sent out Sunday night – right after the 3 most important games of the season – would you really have trouble selling out Busch Stadium for a playoff game?

The Cardinals beat the Reds on Thursday afternoon.

And when they face the division leading Cubs on Friday afternoon, the worst they’ll be is 3 games out from NL Central lead.

This series is H-U-G-E.

HUUUUUUUUUUGE.

And now we got this email pretty much guaranteeing 3 painful losses in Wrigley.

Looks like the ticket office isn’t nearly as superstitious as the rest of us.

Photo: Cardinals