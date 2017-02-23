Friends, I don’t know how I missed it when the ’17 promo nights for the Cardinals were announced, but the July 2nd item is perfect.

That glorious Sunday afternoon game against the Nationals, thirty thousand lucky 16+ year-old sons and daughters of America will be gifted an ‘Adult Patriotic Cowboy Hat‘:

Let’s take a moment to check in with Lee Greenwood.

From the Cardinals website (verbatim):

Yee-haw! 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older joining us on Sunday, July 2 will take home their very own Patriotic Cowboy Hat. This is an item you definitely don’t want to miss and is sure to make you the hit of any Fourth of July celebration!

Indeed, kind web copywriter.

Indeed.

I was going to talk about some other promo items. But – really – what’s the point?

Photo: ClipartFest